Thorpe is 4th for Mosconi Cup Team USA

THORPE IS FOURTH FOR TEAM USA

Billy Thorpe will make his fourth consecutive appearance on Team USA having been selected as the penultimate player to join Jeremy Jones’ team at this year’s partypoker Mosconi Cup.

The Ohio man, famed for this excellent banking ability, made his Mosconi bow in 2017 and has been a key member of the team as USA first regained and then retained the Cup over the last two years.

He joins Justin Bergman, Skyler Woodward and Shane van Boening on the team to travel to London in December, with Captain Jones and Vice Captain Joey Gray to name their fifth and final team member next week.

“It sucks the way everything went down this year, but at least we have the biggest tournament, the one we all drive for all year,” said Thorpe. “I am super stoked and excited to be able to come back out there and compete again; I can’t wait.

“With us four on the team so far, we all click together pretty well, I know we will prepare well and we are going to three-peat for sure. It doesn’t matter if you have World champions on your team or not, it matters how you guys feed off each other and help each other to get out there and bring the best out of each other.

“The more World champions they have, the better for us – it’s just going to make us play even better. I feel like we are going to come out there strong.”

Captain Jones added: “Billy, I was hoping would have a good performance with the training along with the 2020 he started the year with, which was some big victories and looking like it was probably going to be his best year, just like every year has been better than the one before.

“He brings a lot of personality and is probably the one guy who is always ready. Even if he comes off a tough loss, he is ready to get back out there. He has a huge heart and is one hell of a player.”

The 2020 partypoker Mosconi Cup is set to take place at Alexandra Palace, London from December 1-4, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Matchroom Pool are still hopeful and determined that the partypoker Mosconi Cup will take place this year and are in constant detailed discussions with the relevant organisations and personnel to stay up to date. Our highest priority is the safety of everyone connected with the event however we are working hard to explore every avenue to making this work and will continue to do so, if it is possible.

Follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. For all the latest event news please visit www.mosconicup.com.