|**THE TIME HAS COME – 2020 is CANCELLED**
We’ve been waiting and watching the Covid-19 situation, but we regrettably cannot wait any longer …
|To all of our Super Billiards Expo Family,
As many of you may have expected, we are left with no choice but to cancel the 2020 Super Billiards Expo.
Surely you all know the reasons.
We have waited as long as possible before making a final decision to see if the current Covid climate would improve. Sadly, it has not. We do not wish to jeopardize the health and safety of anyone within our community that may be at risk. Additionally, the rules and guidelines being enforced right now simply make it impossible to hold an event of this magnitude. In fact, the convention center has attempted to host smaller events, and the local government has descended upon them and shut the event down.
|The next Super Billiards Expo will be April 15-18, 2021.
We already have some exciting plans underway to compensate for the missed event this year. We are working on details now, so stay tuned.
|Players Championship competitors:
Many of you have already requested refunds due to the change in dates. Some of you have already transferred your entry to 2021. Since the event is now formally cancelled – we will carry over all entries to the 2021 show, unless we hear otherwise. You are more than welcome to submit a request for a refund at any time, up to 24 hours before the Player’s Meeting for your event. See website for details.
TAP League Rally in the Valley Players:
Please contact your local League Operator for details on what this change means for you. You are also welcome to contact TAP Nationals at 800-984-7665 or visit their website at www.tapleague.com
Exhibitors:
We assume you plan to attend in 2021, so we will simply re-assign your booth reservation. You do not need to do anything. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, just let us know.
|Thanks again to all for your patience in these trying times. We were hoping that things would improve so that we could host the show in October. But, we also need to provide enough time for you to make changes to your schedule.
|We hope you all remain safe and healthy through this pandemic, and we look forward to seeing you all in April!
Allen Hopkins
