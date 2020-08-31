THE TIME HAS COME – 2020 is CANCELLED**

Players Championship competitors:

Many of you have already requested refunds due to the change in dates. Some of you have already transferred your entry to 2021. Since the event is now formally cancelled – we will carry over all entries to the 2021 show, unless we hear otherwise. You are more than welcome to submit a request for a refund at any time, up to 24 hours before the Player’s Meeting for your event. See website for details.



TAP League Rally in the Valley Players:

Please contact your local League Operator for details on what this change means for you. You are also welcome to contact TAP Nationals at 800-984-7665 or visit their website at www.tapleague.com



Exhibitors:

We assume you plan to attend in 2021, so we will simply re-assign your booth reservation. You do not need to do anything. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, just let us know.