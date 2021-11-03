STYER RETURNS TO TEAM USA FOR MOSCONI CUP

Tyler Styer will return to Team USA for the 2021 Mosconi Cup, at Alexandra Palace, London, December 7-10.

Styer makes the USA Mosconi Cup team for a third year having been on the winning side in both 2018 during his rookie campaign and 2019 in Las Vegas. The Wisconsin native becomes Jeremy Jones’ fourth American pick joining Earl Strickland, Skyler Woodward, and vice-captain Shane Van Boening with one further player set to be announced this Friday.

“I am ready to get back to work and get ready to take it down again. It feels great. The whole experience not just playing but being there for the whole week with the guys and bonding together and going out there and doing what you love whilst representing your country, you cannot beat that,” said Styer.

The 2019 Kremlin Cup winner made his debut at Alexandra Palace in 2018: “It was pretty insane; the crowd is hostile but they’re incredibly knowledgeable. Of course, they’re trying to help the Europeans win but when you make a great shot or out, they still acknowledge great pool. Of course, they’re there to cheer on their guys but they just love to see great pool.”

“Being able to bring back a win on US soil for the first time in a while was pretty cool. Alexandra Palace was pretty special we went over there, and we were huge underdogs, it was hard to beat that one, but it was great to repeat it in 2019.”

“It’s the fans, the excitement, the short races, the uncertainty. You never know what is going to happen you could be four-nil up or down and things just change in a blink. You never know what is going to happen but that’s the excitement and that’s why everyone goes nuts in there.”

“It’s the only option (to take the Mosconi Cup trophy back to the USA) that’s what we are going for. I will be bitter if we take anything less than that obviously in respect to the Europeans if we don’t. We are going there to win and only to win. Try not to take anything else but that.” added Styer.

