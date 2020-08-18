World Snooker Championship 2020: Ronnie O’Sullivan wins sixth world title

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport

Last updated on 16 August 2020.

Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed his sixth World Championship title with a dominant 18-8 victory over Kyren Wilson at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

O’Sullivan draws level with Ray Reardon and boyhood hero Steve Davis on world crowns, and surpasses Stephen Hendry on the all-time list of ranking event wins with a record 37 titles.

Although Wilson battled back to 10-7, O’Sullivan wrested total control with a run of eight frames on Sunday.

O’Sullivan, 44, is the oldest champion since Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.

The Englishman collects £500,000 in prize money, moving back up to second in the world behind last year’s champion Judd Trump.

It was the biggest winning margin in a final since 2008, when O’Sullivan defeated Ali Carter by the same scoreline.

O’Sullivan told BBC Two: “I never really think about titles. When I was a kid I never really dreamed I would be here. To be here and have had all those victories is a dream that has become a reality.

“There was part of me that decided I didn’t play enough to justify winning a tournament of this stature which is an endurance test.

“I am not really an endurance type player because I don’t compete enough. I had half a chance but didn’t expect to win it.”