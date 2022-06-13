Reyes & Biado of Philippines Withdraw From World Cup of Pool – Replaced by Thailand

World Snooker duo of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Noppon Saengkham will represent Thailand at this week’s 2022 World Cup of Pool at the Brentwood Centre, Essex after Efren Reyes and Carlo Biado of the Philippines were forced to withdraw due to travel issues.
Un-Nooh, a World Snooker Tour ranking winner, and Saengkham, who reached the Last 16 of this year’s World Snooker Championship will play South Africa in the afternoon session on Thursday, 16 June with the Netherland’s match against Morocco moving to become the final action of the afternoon session on Wednesday, 15 June. This also sees Poland’s match with Hong Kong, China, and Greece vs Cyprus move forwards on Wednesday.
Revised Match Schedule
Tuesday, 14 June – Morning
- Germany (1) vs New Zealand
- Chinese Taipei (9) vs Argentina
- Albania (13) vs Italy
Tuesday, 14 June – Evening
- USA (2) vs Canada
- Hungary (10) vs Czech Republic
- Spain (4) vs Australia
Wednesday, 15 June – Morning
- Poland (15) vs Hong Kong, China
- Greece (8) vs Cyprus
- Netherlands (16) vs Morocco
Wednesday, 15 June – Evening
- Great Britain A (12) vs Great Britain B
- Estonia (14) vs Serbia
- Austria (3) vs Finland
Thursday, 16 June – Morning
- Thailand vs South Africa
- Singapore (6) vs Qatar
- Kuwait (11) vs Vietnam
Thursday, 16 June – Evening
- Japan (7) vs Switzerland
- 2 x Round 2 matches
Friday 17 June – Round 2 – both sessions
Saturday, 18 June – Quarter-Finals – both sessions
Sunday, 19 June – Semi-Finals – Morning
Sunday, 19 June – Final – Evening
Action gets underway live on Sky Sports Arena at 11 am tomorrow as well as live on DAZN in the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Viaplay in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Netherlands, and Poland. See the full list of broadcasters here including Matchroom.Live if no broadcaster is available.
Session Times (UK Time)
Morning – 11 am – 3 pm
Evening – 5 pm – 9 pm (except for 19, June 6 pm start)