Reyes & Biado of Philippines Withdraw From World Cup of Pool – Replaced by Thailand

World Snooker duo of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Noppon Saengkham will represent Thailand at this week’s 2022 World Cup of Pool at the Brentwood Centre, Essex after Efren Reyes and Carlo Biado of the Philippines were forced to withdraw due to travel issues.

Un-Nooh, a World Snooker Tour ranking winner, and Saengkham, who reached the Last 16 of this year’s World Snooker Championship will play South Africa in the afternoon session on Thursday, 16 June with the Netherland’s match against Morocco moving to become the final action of the afternoon session on Wednesday, 15 June. This also sees Poland’s match with Hong Kong, China, and Greece vs Cyprus move forwards on Wednesday.

Revised Match Schedule

Tuesday, 14 June – Morning

Germany (1) vs New Zealand

Chinese Taipei (9) vs Argentina

Albania (13) vs Italy

Tuesday, 14 June – Evening

USA (2) vs Canada

Hungary (10) vs Czech Republic

Spain (4) vs Australia

Wednesday, 15 June – Morning

Poland (15) vs Hong Kong, China

Greece (8) vs Cyprus

Netherlands (16) vs Morocco

Wednesday, 15 June – Evening

Great Britain A (12) vs Great Britain B

Estonia (14) vs Serbia

Austria (3) vs Finland

Thursday, 16 June – Morning

Thailand vs South Africa

Singapore (6) vs Qatar

Kuwait (11) vs Vietnam

Thursday, 16 June – Evening

Japan (7) vs Switzerland

2 x Round 2 matches

Friday 17 June – Round 2 – both sessions

Saturday, 18 June – Quarter-Finals – both sessions

Sunday, 19 June – Semi-Finals – Morning

Sunday, 19 June – Final – Evening

Action gets underway live on Sky Sports Arena at 11 am tomorrow as well as live on DAZN in the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Viaplay in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Netherlands, and Poland. See the full list of broadcasters here including Matchroom.Live if no broadcaster is available.

Session Times (UK Time)

Morning – 11 am – 3 pm

Evening – 5 pm – 9 pm (except for 19, June 6 pm start)