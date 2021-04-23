Registration Now Open 2021 BEF Junior National Championships Presented by Iwan Simonis

Superior, Colo., April 23, 2021 – The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) today announced registration for the 33rd annual BEF Junior National Championships presented by Iwan Simonis is now open. To register for this year’s event please visit BilliardEducation.org and click the blue “Registration for the 33rd BEF Junior National Championship is Open!” link on the website’s home page. This year’s event will feature an “open” registration for any junior competitor wanting to compete in the country’s National Junior Pool Championship and will take place at the South Point, Hotel, Casino and Convention Center in Las Vegas, July 27 – 31, alongside the BCA Billiard and Home Leisure Expo. Allocations for the prestigious 2021 Predator World Junior Pool Championship, September 9 – 11, at the Rio in Las Vegas, will be provided to the top three finishers in the boys open 18&U 9-Ball division and in the girls open 18&U 9-Ball division. And will be provided to the top five finishers in the boys 16&U 9-Ball division. “While there is still a possibility that we could receive additional allocations for the 2021 Predator World Junior Pool Championship due to international travel restrictions,” said Shane Tyree BEF associate director. “We didn’t want to over promise anything to our junior competitors but we did want to announce how many spots we knew we could provide to all the players interested in learning how they can represent their country and qualify to compete in the World Championships.” This year, the BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships presented by Iwan Simonis will have three categories in the 9-Ball division for boys and girls. The categories include: 14&U* (cannot turn 15 in 2021); 16&U* (cannot turn 17 in 2021); and, 18&U (cannot turn 19 in 2021). *Divisions are based on minimum field or players will participate in the open divisions. This year’s BEF Junior National Championship will include two new events: an 21&U 10-Ball National Championship (min. age 18), and an 18&U Junior National 8-Ball Championship. Both of these new events will feature an open field of male and female competitors. To register for this year’s events please visit BilliardEducation.org or use one of the following links below:

Register for 2021 Junior National 9-Ball Championships Register for 2021 Junior National 8-Ball Championships Register for 2021 21&U National 10-Ball Championships

Registration for this year’s event will be open until June 1, 2021. No late or onsite registrations will be accepted.