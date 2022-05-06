World Snooker Tour (WST) has announced that Reanne Evans and Allison Fisher have both been inducted into the WST Hall of Fame as the two most successful female snooker players of all-time.

Announced as part of the 2021/22 WST Awards, the pair have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to the growth of snooker throughout their careers and join an illustrious list of players and administrators of the sport.

The pair have so far claimed an unprecedented 19 world titles and over 130 ranking event crowns between them on the World Women’s Snooker Tour (WWS) and have been instrumental in the growth of women’s snooker during the past 40 years.

Both players have also recently been recognised by their country, with Evans having been made an MBE in 2020 and Fisher earlier this year.