Predator World 8-Ball Championship Nov. 19-22

The World 8-Ball Championship Returns: Nov. 19-22

The Predator World 8-Ball Championship returns after a ten-year hiatus. The World 8-Ball Championship takes place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from November 19-22 and has a prize fund of $250,000. You won’t want to miss this gathering of the world’s best professional players as part of the Caribbean CueSports International Expo.

All matches will be available to watch live. Full coverage and commentary of two feature tables will be available at watchbilliard.tv and the World Billiard TV YouTube Channel (table 1) and on the Predator Pro Billiard Series Facebook page (table 2). All tables can be watched live by registering free on kozoom.com

Learn More About The Event