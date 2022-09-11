Predator World 10-Ball Teams Champions

THE CHAMPIONS Congratulations to Team Philippinies – are the 2022 Predator 10-Ball World Team Champions

▸

▸ This event has been played on Predator Apex pro pool tables covered with Predator Arcadia Performance Cloth, with Predator Arcos II balls, and under the Predator Arena billiard lights.

▸

▸ Our event Sponsors and Partners are Billiard Sport Academy, Kronen Zeitung, Klagenfurt, Karten, Erlebnis Sportpark, Generali, Stadtwerke Klagenfurt, ALFA Coin, Kamui, CueSports International and Billiard Beckmann.