PREDATOR TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL TABLE OF THE WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Matchroom Multi Sport is pleased to announce that Predator Group will provide the Official Table of the World Pool Championship, which returns this June 6-10 at Marshall Arena, England, live on Sky Sports.

Predator Group have been a proud partner of Matchroom Pool Series events for 20 years and recently title sponsored the successful first Championship League Pool. They will now launch their brand new table at this year’s World Pool Championship, promising a world-class table for the biggest event in pool.

The Predator team have worked tirelessly with some of the world’s best professional players to design a table which delivers the ultimate pool performance. Its double density carbon-steel provide the most powerful frame and legs. Re-machined pure Brazilian slate is optimised for a seamless roll and a new cushion rail design ensure a consistent response.

Predator’s Stealth Design – an ultra-black matte surface finish – give the table a sleek and modern look, and super-flat pocket means nothing will get in the way of a player’s stroke.

Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Predator Group and are so excited to debut their brand-new table at the World Pool Championship.

“We know Predator strive to deliver the best in the business and their table will be no different. Their design teams have worked tirelessly alongside their pro team to create a table made with direct input from some of the best players in the world, so we have no doubt the Predator table will help deliver a memorable World Championship.”

Karim Belhaj, CEO of Predator Group, added: “We are thrilled to reveal to the world the new Predator table and to have the opportunity to do it with our long-term partner Matchroom Multi Sport. It is yet another step towards creating a superior playing experience and we can’t wait to see it in competition!”

In addition to providing the Official Table, Predator will also be the Official Cue of the World Pool Championship.

The World Pool Championship will be played across 16 tables, with 128 players battling it out to be crowned World Champion. The tournament will begin with a double elimination group stage before the final 64 enter a no-second-chances straight knockout stage. The prize fund stands at $250,000, with the new World Champion set to take home $50,000. The event will be broadcast live around the world, including on Sky Sports, DAZN and Matchroom.Live.

For all the latest news and announcements follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.