Predator Premier League Pool FEB. 14 – 21

Predator Premier League Pool gets underway from Monday, 14 February to Monday 21, February with 16 of the world’s best battling it out in an exciting new league format at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Broadcast live on DAZN in the USA and Germany along with other networks worldwide.
Fans will also be able to watch Table 2 wherever they are in the world on Matchroom.Live and Matchroom Pool YouTube.
See the full schedule of matches here with World No.1 Albin Ouschan opening on Table 1 against Max Lechner whilst the USA’s Shane Van Boening meets Hungary’s Oliver Szolnoki on Table 2.
Every day will see two sessions
Morning Session 10:00 am (UK Time)
Evening Session 17:00 pm (UK Time)
Where to Watch
Matchroom Pool Facebook and YouTube – UK and Ireland
FreeSports (selected evening sessions) and Premier Sports 2 (selected evening sessions) – UK and Ireland
DAZN – Canada, USA, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Fox Sports – Australia
Nova – Czech Rep & Slovakia
MBC – the Middle East and North Africa: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen
Sky Network – New Zealand
Supersport – South Africa & Africa
Tap – Philippines
Viaplay – Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden
Find out more about Predator Premier League Pool here