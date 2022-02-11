Predator Premier League Pool FEB. 14 – 21

Predator Premier League Pool gets underway from Monday, 14 February to Monday 21, February with 16 of the world’s best battling it out in an exciting new league format at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Broadcast live on DAZN in the USA and Germany along with other networks worldwide.

Fans will also be able to watch Table 2 wherever they are in the world on Matchroom.Live and Matchroom Pool YouTube.

See the full schedule of matches here with World No.1 Albin Ouschan opening on Table 1 against Max Lechner whilst the USA’s Shane Van Boening meets Hungary’s Oliver Szolnoki on Table 2.

Every day will see two sessions

Morning Session 10:00 am (UK Time)

Evening Session 17:00 pm (UK Time)

Where to Watch

Matchroom Pool Facebook and YouTube – UK and Ireland

FreeSports (selected evening sessions) and Premier Sports 2 (selected evening sessions) – UK and Ireland

DAZN – Canada, USA, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Fox Sports – Australia

Nova – Czech Rep & Slovakia

MBC – the Middle East and North Africa: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen

Sky Network – New Zealand

Supersport – South Africa & Africa

Tap – Philippines

Viaplay – Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden

