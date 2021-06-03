PREDATOR PRO – OFFICIAL TABLE OF WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Predator Pro Table is the official table of the World Pool Championship taking place this June 6-10 at Marshall Arena, England.

With a stealth design, unparalleled responsiveness, and ultimate stability, the Predator Professional table empowers players to get fully in the zone and focus on the game. It is yet another step towards creating a superior playing experience and we can’t wait to see it in competition.

The official launch is planned for 2022.



Watch it in action during the World Pool Championship!EVENT SCHEDULE AND TV CHANNELS BY COUNTRY