PREDATOR JOINS MATCHROOM TO TITLE SPONSOR CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE POOL

PREDATOR JOIN FORCES WITH MATCHROOM TO TITLE SPONSOR CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE POOL

Matchroom Multi Sport and Predator are excited to announce an extension of their current long-term partnership that will see Predator title-sponsor the brand-new Championship League Pool this March 22-29.

Building on a relationship which is entering its 20th year, Matchroom and Predator will deliver the first major pool event of 2021 as 19 players compete over eight action-packed days in Milton Keynes, England.

Predator Championship League Pool has a prize fund of $85,950 and will stream two tables of action live around the world, with 12 matches played on each table daily.

Every day features a seven-player group, with each player facing every other player once in a race-to-5. At the end of the group the top four will advance to the play-offs, playing a semi-final and then final, also played as race-to-5. Play-off champions will advance to the big-money Winners’ Group on March 29, which will provide the showpiece conclusion of Predator Championship League Pool.

Players who finished bottom of each group are eliminated from the event, while the remaining five players in each group will continue to the next day’s play, where two new players enter the tournament.

Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “There is a great deal of excitement within the Matchroom camp right now with our biggest ever year of pool scheduled, despite the current climate. The launch of our new event, Championship League Pool has been warmly welcomed by our partners at Predator who share our determination and vision of further expanding the sport.

“The unique format of Predator Championship League Pool has refreshingly allowed both us and Predator to think outside the box and push new boundaries on creativity and advertisement. I am confident that between both teams involved, innovative ideas can be produced delivering a further exciting product for fans across the world who are yearning for live professional pool right now; and what better event than Predator Championship League Pool – giving everyone access to 24 matches, 20 hours a day for eight days solid.

“It is one thing to introduce a new event, it is another to have such a determined partner to share the journey with us!”

Karim Belhaj, CEO of Predator Group also shares his enthusiasm for the event: “Our purpose is to innovate and inspire more players to play the game we love. With the new Championship League Pool format that the Matchroom team came up with, we see an exciting event that matches our vision. We’re really thrilled to expand our partnership with Matchroom and kickstart the 2021 professional season with the Predator CLP.”

The first players taking part in Predator Championship League Pool will be announced later this week. For all the latest news and announcements follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Predator Group

Predator Group’s mission is to inspire billiard fans by providing innovative experiences and products that deliver high-performance, with unsurpassed class and style. Predator, Poison and Uni-Loc are Predator Group brands that focus on performance pool cues, billiard balls, cloth, and accessories. For more information regarding Predator Group’s products, visit www.predatorcues.com, www.poisoncues.com and www.uni-loc.com.

