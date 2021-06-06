Predator Group and CueSports International (CSI) announce the US Pro Billiard Series

Predator Group and CueSports International (CSI) are proud to announce the official launch of the US Pro Billiard Series. The 2021 inaugural season features five open/pro 10-ball events between July and the end of the calendar year, each held alongside a CSI Leagues amateur event attended by hundreds and sometimes thousands of BCA Pool League & USA Pool League members.



The winner of each event receives a guaranteed spot in the $100,000 added 2022 Predator World 10-Ball Championship, to be held March 28 – April 1, at the CueSports International Expo in Las Vegas. The five 2021 US Pro Billiard Series events plus the end of season 2022 Predator World 10-Ball Championship boasts a quarter million dollars in added money and a total purse of nearly a half million dollars.

2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTSEVENT 1: US Pro Billiard Series – Arizona Open

July 28-31

Casino Del Sol Resort

Tucson, Arizona

(held with the CSI Leagues Arizona State Championships)EVENT 2: US Pro Billiard Series – Diamond Las Vegas Open

Sept 1-4

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

Las Vegas, Nevada

(held with the BCA Pool League World Championships & USA Pool League National Championships)EVENT 3: US Pro Billiard Series – Michigan Open

Sept 22-25

Kellogg Arena

Battle Creek, Michigan

(held with the CSI Leagues Michigan State Championships)EVENT 4: US Pro Billiard Series – Ohio Open

Oct 13-16

Roberts Centre

Wilmington, Ohio

(held with the CSI Leagues Ohio State Championships)EVENT 5: US Pro Billiard Series – Puerto Rico Open

Dates: TBA

Venue: TBA

San Juan, Puerto Rico

(held with the CSI Leagues Puerto Rico Championships) ​For more information or to register for any of these events, visit www.USProBilliardSeries.com. Players are encouraged to not delay because many events are limited to 64 players and registration is on a first come, first serve basis. “We are proud to partner with Predator and FargoRate to make the US Pro Billiard Series a reality. Holding these high-quality pro events along with our already established amateur league events across the country creates a synergy and an atmosphere not found elsewhere,” said Ozzy Reynolds, CEO of CueSports International. “We are never satisfied with ‘good enough.’ We constantly strive to be better and provide a great experience, not just another tournament.” ​The US Pro Billiard Series will also feature its own points and ranking system managed by FargoRate. The top six players in the US Pro Billiard Series Rankings who do not earn a spot by winning an event or are not otherwise invited by the WPA, a WPA continental federation or a promotor wild card, will also earn spots in the $100,000 added 2022 Predator World 10-Ball Championship.



The ranking system is designed specifically to avoid the pitfalls of traditional points systems. Players earn two types of points – Tournament Points and FargoRate Points. Tournament Points are based upon where players finish in an event (i.e., the traditional approach). FargoRate Points are based upon players’ Fargo ratings relative to the field of players. The total number and distribution of FargoRate Points will match the total number and distribution of Tournament Points. This balanced blending of points allows for the emergence of rising talent while reducing the chance of top players being knocked out of contention by misfortune or a single poor performance. ​When asked about FargoRate’s new responsibility in managing the ranking system, Co-Founder, Steve Ernst said, “We are very excited to be part of this new professional series. CueSports International and Predator are doing truly great things for the sport and we at FargoRate are honored to be included.” ​The format of each event has been devised to create drama and excitement. Each match is two sets, race to four. If the set score is tied at 1-1, a spot shot shootout determines the winner. Stage 1 is double elimination to the final quarter of the field. Stage 2 is single elimination.



The feature table will be broadcast live on Billiard TV, the first and only 24/7 free television channel dedicated solely to broadcasting billiards programming. Billiard TV will feature full-length matches, trick shot exhibitions, instruction, commentary, news and more. It is scheduled to launch in June and will immediately be available in 12 countries and to 30 million viewers.



The equipment used for each event, with the exception of the Diamond Las Vegas Open, will be Predator tables covered with Predator Arcadia Reserve Cloth, Predator Arcos II Balls, Predator Arena Lights, Predator Bridges and Predator 1080 Pure Chalk. The Diamond Las Vegas Open will be played on Diamond Pro-Am tables. ​“We are excited to build a US tour in partnership with CSI that brings back professional competitions to North America on a regular basis,” said Karim Belhaj, CEO of Predator Group. “We want to give back to the sport, and in particular to pro players that are inspiring new and long-time fans alike. We can all benefit from creating more excitement around the sport.”