PREDATOR CUES TO TITLE SPONSOR PREMIER LEAGUE POOL

Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce Predator Cues as the official title sponsor of the inaugural Predator Cues Premier League Pool from Monday, 14 February to Monday, 21 February at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes live on DAZN in the USA and Germany as well as networks worldwide.

Find out where to watch in your country here

Billard Beckmann, a premium multi-brand billiard distributor based in Germany and distributing Predator cues among other brands also joined as a first-time Premier League Pool sponsor.

Predator Premier League Pool sees 16 players compete in a league format with an increased prize fund of $100,000 guaranteeing each player $2,500 and the winner taking home $20,000. The tournament will get underway at 10 am (UK time) with an all-Austrian clash on Table 1 with World No.1 Albin Ouschan against Max Lechner. Every player will play each other once over the course of the first five days.

The full schedule of matches for the opening five days is available now with the Opening Session underway from 10 am to 3 pm daily before the Evening Session from 5 pm to 10 pm daily. See the full fixture list here. See where to watch in your country. Table 2 will be available worldwide on Matchroom.Live.

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “We’re delighted to have Predator Cues on board as the official title sponsor for the first-ever Premier League Pool in what will prove to be a massive week of Nineball action. 16 of the world’s best going head-to-head in a brand-new format – what is not to love? Fans will get to see every match unfold wherever they are in the world. I cannot wait for the action to get underway on Monday, 14 February.”

Predator Cues’ CEO Karim Belhaj is excited for the brand to support the Premier League Pool with a title sponsorship: “Matchroom Multi-Sport and Predator Cues have shared a common vision of growing the sport for a long time and we are happy to keep building on our now 20-year partnership. The Predator Cues Premier League Pool event has a great format, and we are looking forward to seeing the action!”

Entry List

Albin Ouschan David Alcaide Shane Van Boening Max Lechner Aloysius Yapp Naoyuki Oi Joshua Filler Eklent Kaçi Alexander Kazakis Omar Al-Shaheen Jayson Shaw Oliver Szolnoki Skyler Woodward Francisco Sanchez Ruiz Mieszko Fortunski Kelly Fisher

Predator Cues Premier League Pool Format

All 16 players face each other once across the first five days of play

After day five, the bottom 6 in the League Table are eliminated

The remaining 10 players face each other again across days six and seven before 4 more players are eliminated

The remaining 6 play each other once more on day eight before the top four contend the playoffs

All group matches race to 5, alternate break

A win will give a player a point on the league table

After points, the table will be determined by Rack Difference then Racks Won followed by Head-to-Head record if nothing can split players.