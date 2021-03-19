MATCHROOM POOL WORLD RANKINGS TO RESUME AT PREDATOR CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE POOL

The Matchroom Pool World Rankings will resume at next week’s Predator Championship League Pool, the first in a series of spring majors as part of the Matchroom Pool Series.

The Matchroom Pool World Rankings will bring all six Matchroom Pool Series events together, for the first time offering guaranteed spots in all six events to players through their ranking position.

In addition, players will earn World Ranking Points for their performances at the World Pool Championship, US Open, World Pool Masters and Championship League Pool. Further events not promoted by Matchroom Pool will be added as the pool calendar develops over the coming months.

Additional rankings will continue to operate for the Mosconi Cup, with further details to be confirmed. These rankings will incorporate all World Ranking events plus additional European or American events for the respective rankings.

All seven players who reach Winners’ Group of Predator Championship League Pool will earn Level 2 ranking points, and in future years the defending champion and top six players on the Matchroom Pool

World Ranking will automatically earn an invite to participate in Group 1 of the event.

At the Dafabet World Pool Masters, the defending champion and top seven players on the rankings will earn invites, with Level 2 ranking points awarded from the quarter-finals onwards.

The top 16 on the Matchroom Pool World Rankings will earn a spot at the World Pool Championship, with further places from the Matchroom Pool World Rankings to be awarded to players based on a golf-style category system. Level 1 Ranking points will be awarded to players who finish inside the top 96.

The US Open Pool Championship will remain an open event with Level 1 ranking points awarded to those who come 128th and better. All players in the top 50 on the Matchroom Pool World Rankings will be guaranteed a place in the event, should they wish to enter. Previous US Open Champions will continue to be offered a free, guaranteed place in the event.

At the World Cup of Pool, the top 16 countries represented on the rankings will be invited to participate, with the top player in each country automatically invited.

Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “We are so excited to get the Matchroom Pool World Rankings back underway at Predator Championship League Pool. We want to ensure all players have the chance to earn their place at each of our events.

“While there remains a lot of uncertainty around the pool calendar at this time, we are keen to reignite the fire in the sport and kick start the rankings and what better time than ahead of this upcoming run of big events. As the year develops, we will add more events to the ranking, with the intention of recognising and rewarding players’ performances and major events throughout the year.”

A full breakdown of the Matchroom Pool World Rankings can be found here. Further details on additional ranking events will be announced during the course of the year.

