Pool Promoter ‘Matchroom Sports’ Newest Subsidary “Matchroom Multi Sport Ltd.”

Matchroom Multi Sport Ltd has today become a limited company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Matchroom Sport Ltd.

Matchroom Multi Sport was previously a department of Matchroom Sport Ltd, but has now become its latest wholly owned subsidiary, as a separate trading limited company. Emily Frazer will be Managing Director of the new company, with Barry Hearn, Eddie Hearn and Matthew Porter also sitting on the board.

Matchroom Multi Sport will continue to promote events across a diverse range of sports, including pool’s five majors; the World Pool Championship, Mosconi Cup, US Open Pool Championship, World Pool Masters and the World Cup of Pool.

Also among Matchroom Multi Sport’s current portfolio of events across eight different sports are Fish‘O’Mania, which takes place for the 27th time this summer, the World Championship of Ping Pong, tenpin bowling’s Weber Cup and the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship and British Basketball All-Stars Championship.

Matchroom Multi Sport also promotes two snooker events; the prestigious Champion of Champions, and the Championship League, which was recently the first sporting event to be staged in the UK since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Matchroom Multi Sport will continue to expand on its diverse range of sporting events while exploring new creations and acquisitions.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Barry Hearn said: “The formation of Matchroom Multi Sport Ltd represents the latest development in the global expansion of Matchroom Sport across a broad range of interests.

“Matchroom Sport’s controlling ownership in Matchroom Boxing, Professional Darts Corporation, World Snooker and the PGA EuroPro Tour is further strengthened by Matchroom Multi Sport and its control of so many global events across a wide range of sports.

“This marks an integral part of the long-term planning for the Matchroom Sport group to ensure diversity across a range of sports in our continued pursuit of excellence.”

Key personnel within Matchroom Multi Sport Ltd will be Nick Teale (Head of Media & Marketing), Abigail Kalikwani (Operations Manager), Jake Asby (Social & Digital Media Manager) and Phoebe Milham (Events Assistant).

ENDS

