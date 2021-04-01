|PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year Call for Nominations
|Superior, Colo. – April 1, 2021 – The Billiard Congress of America (BCA) along with the Professional Billiard Instructors Association (PBIA) announce a call for nominations for this year’s PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year. The PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year award is given to a PBIA instructor who has made exceptional contributions to the goals of the organization. In your nominations, please describe why you feel your nominee should be considered. Some of the qualities and activities you may want to include are providing extensive individual or group lessons; using new media, social media or other on-line tools to promote billiard instruction; developing new teaching techniques; working with junior players; volunteering in instruction-related activities; authoring instructional books, videos, or periodical articles; and improving PBIA programs, especially to improve the benefits it offers to members. The first recipient of the award was Jerry Briesath himself in recognition of his many years of innovative instruction and his role in founding the PBIA. To nominate a PBIA instructor, please fill out the nomination form in this link. Past recipients of the PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of Year award include: 2017 – Jerry Briesath 2018 – Randy Goettlicher 2019 – Scott Lee 2020 – Roy Pastor
The nomination form for the PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year must be completed by 5:00 p.m. MDT, Monday, May 31, 2021, in order for your nominee to be considered by the PBIA Honors Committee.
This year’s winner of the PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year award will be announced at the 2021 BCA Expo, July 28-30 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Any questions about the completed forms should be returned to Shane Tyree, BCA membership manager, at shane@bca-pool.com or via fax at 303-243-5075.
|About Billiard Congress of America Founded in 1948, the Billiard Congress of America is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to growing a united, prosperous and highly regarded billiard industry through BCA leadership. The BCA seeks to enhance the success of its members and promote the game of billiards though educational, marketing and promotional efforts, annual industry trade shows, tournaments and other programs designed to encourage billiards as a lifestyle and make pool everybody’s game. For more information, visit BCA-Pool.com or call 303.243.5070. About Professional Billiard Instructors Association The PBIA (formerly the BCA Instructor Program, established in 1992) is the largest international organization of professional billiard instructors. Since it’s founding, the PBIA has improved it leadership position by growing cue sports through professional instruction, development of training products, contributing instructional articles to industry publications, participating in educational workshops and seminars, acting as certified referees or league officials, and directing some of the most notable billiard tournaments throughout the country. The PBIA’s mission is to provide quality billiard instruction to the general public, as well as offer training and certification programs for individuals wishing to become qualified billiard instructors. For more information, visit PlayBetterBilliards.com or call 303.243.5070.
