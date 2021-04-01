PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year Call for Nominations

Superior, Colo. – April 1, 2021 – The Billiard Congress of America (BCA) along with the Professional Billiard Instructors Association (PBIA) announce a call for nominations for this year’s PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year. The PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year award is given to a PBIA instructor who has made exceptional contributions to the goals of the organization. In your nominations, please describe why you feel your nominee should be considered. Some of the qualities and activities you may want to include are providing extensive individual or group lessons; using new media, social media or other on-line tools to promote billiard instruction; developing new teaching techniques; working with junior players; volunteering in instruction-related activities; authoring instructional books, videos, or periodical articles; and improving PBIA programs, especially to improve the benefits it offers to members. The first recipient of the award was Jerry Briesath himself in recognition of his many years of innovative instruction and his role in founding the PBIA. To nominate a PBIA instructor, please fill out the nomination form in this link. Past recipients of the PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of Year award include: 2017 – Jerry Briesath 2018 – Randy Goettlicher 2019 – Scott Lee 2020 – Roy Pastor

The nomination form for the PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year must be completed by 5:00 p.m. MDT, Monday, May 31, 2021, in order for your nominee to be considered by the PBIA Honors Committee.

This year’s winner of the PBIA’s Jerry Briesath Instructor of the Year award will be announced at the 2021 BCA Expo, July 28-30 at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Any questions about the completed forms should be returned to Shane Tyree, BCA membership manager, at shane@bca-pool.com or via fax at 303-243-5075.