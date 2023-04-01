P&B, Since 1983…

Dear Valued Readers,

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closing of Pool & Billiard Magazine after forty amazing years of sharing the pool world with you.

We have enjoyed every moment of producing P&B for you and appreciate your unwavering support throughout the years. Unfortunately, the evolving media landscape has made it increasingly difficult to sustain P&B and to give back to the sport we love, which was always our guiding mission.

Our team has worked tirelessly to keep you up on happenings in pool town, and we are proud of the contribution we have made to the billiard industry through the years, especially in the areas of furthering pro and junior pool competition, here at home and throughout the world. We hope that we have provided a valuable resource and a source of inspiration to you.

To our loyal readers, contributors, and advertisers, you have our profound gratitude for your decades-long support and friendship. We would not have made it this far without you, and we’ll be checking up on y’all on social media, so keep up the great work on your games and your commitment to the future of our great sport; we appreciate each and every one of you.

While this is the end of our publication, and I’ll so miss chatting with you each month, our archive of digital issues (since we began producing a digital edition in 2016) will remain accessible online at this link: https://reader.mediawiremobile.com/Poolmag/titles/100204 so that you can continue to refer to them as you wish.

Once again, we thank you for being part of our journey, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors and all the best for the sport we love.

Shoot Straight,

Shari Stauch, Proud P&B Co-Founder