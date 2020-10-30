PARTYPOKER MOSCONI CUP MOVES TO RICOH ARENA, COVENTRYThe 2020 partypoker Mosconi Cup will now take place at Ricoh Arena, Coventry, a change from its original venue of Alexandra Palace, London.The event will still take place from December 1-4. Promoters Matchroom Multi Sport are working hard to have fans inside the venue, should it be possible within UK government guidelines. However, all ticket holders will now have their orders automatically refunded.Should fans be able to attend, those who had tickets booked for this year’s event will be given priority access to purchase tickets.The 2020 partypoker Mosconi Cup will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, DAZN and Matchroom.Live, and Matchroom Multi Sport are working on ways for fans to remain a part of the event in a number of different ways.Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “We aren’t giving up. We are pushing for spectators to be able to attend, but for now we are starting fresh and looking at how we can get some fans in there. We are redesigning the arena, looking at our new plans and working within government guidance to try and get some fans in.“We have done events behind closed doors across our sports this year, we know we can do that successfully and still engage with fans at home, so whatever happens, everyone will still be able to have a good time and enjoy the partypoker Mosconi Cup, but we haven’t given up yet and are still working to have fans attend.“The event will definitely go ahead, we will be in a Covid-19 secure bubble, with all players and personnel tested, and if we can get spectators in then we will be doing everything we possibly can to make that happen.”Further updates on the partypoker Mosconi Cup will be made at MatchroomPool.com and on Matchroom Pool social media pages.All ticket holders will now have their original purchase automatically refunded within 30 days. PARTYPOKER MOSCONI CUP MOVES TO RICOH ARENA, COVENTRY Tagged on: Mosconi Cup