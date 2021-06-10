OUSCHAN IS TWO-TIME WORLD POOL CHAMPION

Albin Ouschan is the new World Pool Champion after beating Omar Al Shaheen 13-9 in a high-quality final in Milton Keynes, England to claim the title for a second time.

The Austrian is also now the Matchroom Pool World No.1 having collected his second title of the year; he won Predator Championship League Pool in March.

“When you say two-time World Champion, it sounds amazing, and it is really,” said Ouschan, who takes home $50,000 as well as the newly commissioned World Championship trophy, which also has his name engraved from 2016.

“In the last rack, you just want to be as easy as possible on every shot so I was very happy that he went for the 1-ball after I called push out. He left me a tricky shot but after I made it everything was open and I was ready to take it home.”

Ouschan won the lag and ran the first three racks before Al Shaheen won three in a row himself to tie the final at 3-3. The next six racks were also shared as the match went back and forth. Al Sheehen had a chance to extend to a two-rack lead at 7-6 ahead but missed his chance and Ouschan was able to level again.

Al Shaheen pulled ahead again put from 9-7 down, Ouschan found his very best game and after levelling at 9-9 his momentum carried him to the hill three racks ahead.

Breaking for the title at 12-9 up, the 2016 Champion made three balls but didn’t have a shot at the 1. He played a push out and Al Shaheen took it on but missed the shot with the cue tight to the top rail.

Ouschan made a good cut to make the 1 and after that it was a roadmap. The remaining five balls were removed with the kind of ice-cool composure he is renowned for, and Albin Ouschan was once again the World Pool Champion.

“I had a very good start to the match and a very good end but the middle section was a little bit rough, but hats off to Omar who played a very good match,” he said.”

“After the loss against Roberto Gomez I swallowed it down and came strong the next day, and now I am here. I didn’t think for one moment about the rankings or the cheque but of course when you are finished you think about it, and it is very nice.”

“To play in a final is tough, one missed ball and you can lose,” said Al Shaheen. “Albin played great, I made a couple of mistakes, but I am totally proud and I know all over the Middle East they are so happy, and I am excited and proud about that.”

The next event on the Matchroom Pool Series is the US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City from September 13-18.

