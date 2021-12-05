NEW IWAN SIMONIS SHARK GREY CLOTH AND RASSON TABLE TO DEBUT AT CAZOO MOSCONI CUP

Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to announce a new exclusive tournament cloth in a new colour and a new table with 4’’ pockets in partnership with official cloth partner Iwan Simonis and official table partner Rasson that will debut at the upcoming 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup at Alexandra Palace, December 7-10.

The Iwan Simonis 860 Shark Grey cloth will be exclusive for Matchroom Pool tournaments with fans also able to buy the cloth for their tables at home. The 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup will be played on the all-new Rasson Ox table in grey with 4’’ pockets.

The Rasson Ox table in grey is the official table of the 2021 Cazoo Mosconi Cup and will also be seen in Team Europe’s blue and Team USA’s red in both practice rooms as part of Rasson’s new range of tables.

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “The Matchroom series of events are the biggest and most prestigious events in pool and will continue to grow stronger with our plans for 2022 to come soon. As part of those plans, we cannot wait to debut our new Iwan Simonis 860 Shark Grey cloth at the Cazoo Mosconi Cup this December as our exclusive Matchroom Pool cloth, and what better name: Shark Grey. The pockets are getting tighter to up the ante at 4’’ and the new Rasson Ox table in grey will stand out from the crowd, this is a Matchroom Multi Sport specialty.

A lot of preparation has gone into this change, with testing tournament ball sets on-screen ensuring the television viewer has the best visual of the table. This will elevate both the arena and match in-play. We must remain innovative and drive dynamic ideas pushing our events to the utmost quality and what better partners to do this with!”

Iwan Simonis S.A. Group Commercial Director, Bernard Bollette said: “We are very enthusiastic to see all future Matchroom events starting with the imminent Cazoo Mosconi Cup played on our brand new elegant and futuristic Simonis 860 Shark Grey cloth.”

RASSON General Manager Junny Song said:” This has been the 6th year for RASSON to supply pool tables for the Cazoo Mosconi Cup and we’re so delighted to work with Matchroom on such a great event! We developed a series of new tables in different colors for the pros and couldn’t wait to see the pool talents playing on them.”

