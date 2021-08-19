MOSCONI CUP: TICKETS ON SALE AUG 23

Matchroom Pool can reveal spectator tickets for the 2021 Mosconi Cup at Alexandra Palace, London, England will go on pre-sale at 12 noon (UK time) this Monday, August 23, and General Sale this Tuesday, August 24.

The 2021 Mosconi Cup will take place from Tuesday, December 7 to Friday, December 10 with fans returning for the first time at the Mosconi Cup in the UK since 2018.

Competition for places on defending champions Europe and the USA are hotting up with captains Alex Lely and Jeremy Jones week’s away from confirming their sides that will do battle for the 27th time.

Team USA will be out to avenge the humiliation of 2020, where Europe ran riot claiming an 11-3 victory in Coventry, England whilst Europe will be looking for more of the same in front of a home crowd in London.

It promises to be a Mosconi Cup to remember with fans set to pack out Alexandra Palace creating a cauldron unmatched in Pool. Already, we know two players representing their respective teams with Team USA’s new vice and three-time Mosconi winner Shane Van Boening set to grace London. New World Champion and Matchroom Pool Rankings World No.1 Albin Ouschan has become the first name on Alex Lely’s European roster.

Ticket prices start from £30.00 per session with a whole host of ticket options available including VIP and new for 2021, Platinum VIP+ where fans can get up close table side at Alexandra Palace and experience a backstage tour hosted by a Mosconi Cup legend. There will be a limited amount of restricted view tickets available from £20 on a day ticket basis.

A range of ticket packages are available including a Season Ticket giving you access to all the action from only £105. We are also offering the full Mosconi experience with our VIP and Platinum VIP+ tickets which includes a meet and greet with one player from each team per day as well a whole host of other benefits including premium padded seating for extra comfort on the front row tables, a two-course buffet dinner, and unlimited drinks*.

See the Mosconi Cup in style with our exclusive VIP packages

VIP TICKETS

Get closer to the action with seating in front four rows

Enjoy a two-course buffet dinner in the Willie Mosconi VIP Lounge before play

Unlimited beer, wine, and soft drinks

Daily meet & great with Mosconi Cup players and captains

Exclusive use of the Willie Mosconi VIP Bar & Lounge

Welcome glass of prosecco

Mid-session hot food bowl

Official event programme

Photo opportunity with the Mosconi Cup

VIP Cloakroom service

Exclusive VIP lanyard

PLATINUM VIP+

Enhance your experience with our new, platinum VIP+ ticket, the most exclusive Mosconi Cup ticket ever

Enjoy all the benefits of our VIP package plus:

Table seating on the front row, right in front of the action

Premium padded seating for extra comfort

Access all areas with our exclusive backstage tour hosted by a Mosconi Cup legend, including a look inside the team practice rooms

Click here for the seating plan

Tickets will be available via www.matchroompool.com with Matchroom Pool Club subscribers receiving an email with their pre-sale ticket link at 12 noon UK time on Monday, August 23. Matchroom Pool Club is free to join at https://matchroompool.com/pool-club/

General sale will open at 12 noon UK time on Tuesday, August 24 at www.matchroompool.com.

The Mosconi Cup is one of the hottest tickets in the Pool world as Europe and the USA go head-to-head over four days. Tickets have previously sold out quickly, sign up to our Matchroom Pool Club so you do not miss out on the best seats in the house at Alexandra Palace.