MOSCONI CUP PLAYER SELECTION REVISED 

2022 MOSCONI CUP SELECTION DATES REVISED

The selection dates for the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally’s Las Vegas from November 30 to December 3 2022 will change to reflect the movement of the European Open Pool Championship in the Nineball World Rankings Schedule to August 9-14 in Fulda, Germany.

Selection Process

For the first time, the Live Nineball World Rankings will come into play, with three players from each side who will qualify on order of merit from the Nineball World Rankings. The Live Nineball World Rankings are updated after every event recognised by the Nineball World Rankings Schedule this year and are still poised to grow further. The final two players from each side will be wild cards.

The Cutoff

The top player from each team from the Live Nineball World Rankings will be selected after the conclusion of the 2022 European Open Pool Championship at Hotel Esperanto Fulda, August 9-14 2022

A further two players for each team will then be taken off the Live Nineball World Rankings after the conclusion of the 2022 US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City from October 10-15 2022



Both Team Europe and the USA will then have two wild card picks each as selected by the two respective captains Alex Lely and Jeremy Jones



Ranking Events Coming Up

______________________________________________________

The 2022 Mosconi Cup returns stateside for the first time since 2019 when the USA secured a famous 11-8 victory over their European counterparts, and they will be looking for a similar scoreline come this fall at Bally’s after back-to-back defeats in 2020 and 2021. Tickets went in record time with now only limited availability in certain sections on certain days.