Mosconi Cup at Bally’s Las Vegas – Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, 24 February at 10 am PT

Tickets for the 2022 Mosconi Cup at Bally’s Las Vegas will go on pre-sale Thursday, 24 February at 10 am PT to Matchroom Pool Club members with general sale from 7 am PT on Friday, 25 February.



Click here for the seating plan and ticket prices



The 2022 Mosconi Cup will take place from Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3 with the cup returning to the USA for the first time since 2019 when the USA secured a memorable 11-8 victory over their European rivals in Las Vegas.



After back-to-back victories for Europe, the USA return home looking for revenge and a place in the record books in front of their home faithful with the likes of Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward gunning for spots on the Team USA side.



Ticket prices start from $65 per session with a whole host of options available including VIP and all-new for 2022, both Gold Couch and VIP Couch tickets giving fans a fresh perspective of the action just like if you were watching at home.



Bally’s Las Vegas have also offered an exclusive hotel room rate for fans to make sure they are on the doorstep of all the action from only $99 a night. Make sure you book your room right here.



A range of ticket packages are available including the Season Pass giving you access to all the action from only $210. You can also experience the full razzmatazz of the Mosconi with our VIP package that includes a private open bar with unlimited drinks, a breakfast buffet as well as a whole host of other perks as you experience the Mosconi Cup as a VIP.



VIP Includes:

Private open bar with unlimited drinks from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Breakfast buffet in the Mosconi VIP lounge

Exclusive use of the Mosconi VIP Bar & Lounge

Daily meet & greet with Mosconi Cup players and captains

Mimosa on arrival

Official event programme

Photo opportunity with the Mosconi Cup

Exclusive VIP lanyard

A signed ball by a Mosconi Cup player

Front three row seat or a couch seat if option selected

Tickets will be available via www.matchroompool.com with Matchroom Pool Club subscribers receiving an email with their pre-sale ticket link at 10 am Pacific Time on Thursday, February 24. Matchroom Pool Club is free to join at https://matchroompool.com/pool-club/



General sale will open at 7 am Pacific Time on Friday, February 25 at www.matchroompool.com.



The Mosconi Cup is one of the hottest tickets in the Pool world as the USA and Europe go head-to-head over four days. Tickets have previously sold out quickly, sign up to our Matchroom Pool Club so you do not miss out on the best seats in the house at Bally’s Las Vegas.