McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for August 2020

McDermott Announces its Cue of the Month Giveaway for August 2020

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (August 4, 2020) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce a Cue of the Month Giveaway for August, 2020.

Each month, McDermott finds a catalog model and mixes it up with select customizations. This Cue of the Month is available for the same price as the un-customized model. Fans are also given a chance to win the Cue of the Month.

This month, McDermott is giving its fans a chance to win an G201C2. The G201C2 features an upgrade to a curly maple forearm and sleeve, custom brass and black urethane rings, a custom black urethane butt plate and custom no-wrap Michigan maple handle with black paint.

To enter the giveaway, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive the free pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate Junes’ winner — Gary Tice of Apache Junction, AZ — who won a GS13C2 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by the Hall of Fame cuemaker Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.