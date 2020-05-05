McDermott Cue Factory Reopened on Limited Basis

(May1, 2020) We are happy to inform you that we have been given the green light to resume production at a reduced level. We appreciate all the well-wishes that you have sent us during this shutdown.

Please note that while the factory is open and working, it is doing so with minimal staff. You may experience delays until we are given the green light to resume normal staffing levels. We appreciate your patience.

Sincerely,

The staff of McDermott Cue