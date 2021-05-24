MATCHROOM TO WELCOME FANS TO FINAL DAY OF WORLD POOL CHAMPIONSHIP

Fans will be able to watch live pool in the UK again this June as Matchroom welcomes spectators to the final day of the World Pool Championship on Thursday, June 10 at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.

Ticket holders will be able to enjoy both semi-finals and the final of the sport’s biggest event, as the remaining four players do battle to be crowned pool’s World Champion.

Fans are currently permitted to attend the Dafabet World Pool Masters in Gibraltar, and UK spectators will be able to enjoy a similar setting with tables surrounding the arena to create a relaxed environment from which to enjoy the best players in the world competing on the biggest stage.

Attendees will be able to book in groups of 1, 2 or 3, with groups extending to no more than two households. In line with government regulations, spectators will not be required to test prior to arrival but must not attend if they are suffering from any symptoms of Covid-19.

Tickets will be priced at £25 and will give fans access to enjoy both semi finals (12-4pm) and the race-to-13 final from 6pm.

Further details will be available from Tuesday and fans can sign up to the free Matchroom Pool Club to be among the first to receive full sales information.