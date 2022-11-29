Matchroom Pool new 3-year agreement with KAMUI Brand 

Matchroom Pool is delighted to announce a new three-year agreement with KAMUI Brand who will continue as the official chalk and tip partner of events ran by pool’s biggest promoter.

The Japanese brand has been at the heart of Matchroom events for many years and it will see KAMUI chalk and tips on offer to players at all events including the upcoming Mosconi Cup in Las Vegas from November 30 to December. Other events include the World Pool Championship, US Open Pool Championship, European Open, UK Open, World Cup of Pool, World Pool Masters, and Premier League Pool.

KAMUI will benefit from Matchroom’s digital global footprint through over one million followers and linearly with broadcast partners worldwide, including Sky Sports, DAZN, Viaplay, and SportKlub. The KAMUI branding will be visible through the product in use and in-arena branding, TV sets, and social media assets.

Ambassadors using KAMUI products include two-time Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw, former US Open champion Carlo Biado, European legend Niels Feijen, and Nineball World No. 19 Sanjin Pehlivanovic.

Masato Hiraoka, President of KAMUI Brand said: “We are thrilled to be continuing the collaboration with Matchroom. We have witnessed big changes in the billiard industry in the last couple of years and Matchroom has been one of the biggest positive influences on it. It is a great opportunity for KAMUI to join them in improving our worldwide community.”

Emily Frazer, Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director said: “KAMUI Brand has been a long-term partner of Matchroom, and we’re excited to continue our work. The partnership is mutually beneficial for all involved as we expose KAMUI Brandto people across the world through our events and in turn, our players get provided KAMUI chalk to use at our events as well as the backing of the world’s leading chalk manufacturer. It’s the perfect time to renew our partnership with our ever-growing portfolio of Nineball events.”