MATCHROOM LAUNCHES INDEPENDENT MEDIA PRODUCTION ARM

Matchroom is delighted to announce the launch of Matchroom Media, a new independent media production arm under the Matchroom brand.

Utilising over 40 years of experience in producing and globally distributing live sporting events – this new division will be home to production of live events, original documentaries and shoulder programming for all broadcast platforms.

Despite the challenges faced in 2020, Matchroom produced over 800 hours of live original programming and expects that to grow beyond 1,200 hours in 2021. With a 12-sport calendar, expected to include the undisputed Heavyweight World Championship with Anthony Joshua, boxing’s Pound for Pound star Canelo Alvarez, the Professional Darts Corporation, World Snooker and Matchroom Multi Sport schedule – the ability to create engaging content is more important than ever.

The latest innovation came in the form of Matchroom.Live, an in-house OTT platform taking advantage of over 13,000 hours of archive footage, whilst also giving a platform for fans around the world to watch Matchroom events live.

Matchroom Media will be headed up by current Director of Programming Katie Hearn who has been at the forefront of Matchroom’s TV expansion since 2004. Katie began at Sky Sports in 1996 and became one of the first women to work on the Premiership and International Football production team. Hearn worked as an Associate Producer on Premier League, FA Cup, England International Matches, Pay Per View Football and European Cup football.

Katie Hearn said: “Matchroom has positioned itself at the forefront of creating and delivering original and unique programming to sporting audiences around the world. We’re excited to expand to produce not only more live sport, but engaging new content to support these events and the sportsmen and women that drive them. From outside broadcasts, live streams and shoulder programming, we’re committed to bring global audiences epic sporting moments and the inspiring stories that are behind them.”

Group Managing Director Eddie Hearn commented: “Content has never been more powerful and as we continue our global expansion, in house production of our own live events will help us align the narrative from idea to execution. We plan to assemble the best production team and sharpest talent for our live broadcasts and bring you compelling content and storylines around our 12 sports. We have unique access that will allow us to grow the hype and narrative through powerful shoulder programming and keep the fans and viewers constantly engaged.”

ABOUT MATCHROOM

Matchroom has grown into one of the world’s largest suppliers of sports programming over the past four decades. Leaders in its field with a diverse portfolio of twelve sports: Boxing, Darts, Snooker, 9-Ball Pool, Golf, Fishing, Basketball, Netball, Ping Pong, Gymnastics, Ten Pin Bowling and Poker.

