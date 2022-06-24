Matchroom Deal with Iwan Simonis Cloth & Saluc

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM. 07th Dec, 2021. during MOSCONI CUP 2021 at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 in LONDON ENGLAND. Credit: Taka G Wu/Matchroom Multi Sport

MATCHROOM AGREES GROUND-BREAKING NEW AGREEMENT WITH IWAN AND SALUC

Matchroom is delighted to announce a new ground-breaking four-year deal with Iwan Simonis Cloth and Saluc which will see the brands remain as Nineball’s official Table Cloth and Ball supplier, an extension on a partnership first agreed in the 1990s.

Iwan Simonis cloth and Aramith balls have become synonymous with Matchroom’s world-leading Nineball tournaments including the Mosconi Cup, World Pool Championship, World Pool Masters, World Cup of Pool, US Open Pool Championship, UK Open Pool Championship, European Open Pool Championship, and Premier League Pool.

Fans have already been treated to a brand new Iwan Simonis Shark Grey 860 cloth which debuted at the 2021 Mosconi Cup for the first time with the cloth exclusive for Nineball tournaments ran by Matchroom as well as now being available for fans to buy for their tables at home. The Tournament BLACK set was specially developed by Matchroom and Aramith in 2020 and has since become a hit with the balls easier to decipher thanks to the ground-breaking black design.

Iwan Simonis and Aramith will benefit from Matchroom’s extensive TV broadcast coverage and ever-growing social media channels as the world’s best players battle it out in the Nineball arena on the Iwan Simonis Shark Grey 860 cloth using Aramith Tournament BLACK balls for glory and the top spots on the Nineball World Rankings.

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “Our relationship with Iwan Simonis and Aramith is special, and we’re delighted to be able to expand on it over the coming years with the addition of more events and even more exposure for what we truly believe are the best products on the market in their field. The partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to both enhance the player and fan experience across our portfolio of events. We’re excited to see where this partnership can go as we continue to make Nineball the primary discipline of pool globally.”

Iwan Simonis Group Commercial Director Bernard Bollette said: “Looking in the rear-view mirror Iwan Simonis and Saluc are so proud to have such a close and constructive relationship with Matchroom for three decades. This new four-year deal confirms the quality and solidity of our partnership.”

“At the level of excellence to which Matchroom has brought their events and TV broadcast coverage, only the best and most advanced materials can apport the ideal technical and visual conditions to the players. As the industry leaders Iwan Simonis and Saluc are delighted to have the Simonis 860 Shark Grey cloth and the Aramith Tournament TV Pro-Cup Black set equipping all Matchroom events.”