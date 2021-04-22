MATCHROOM ACQUIRES LOOP

Matchroom is delighted to announce the acquisition of Loop Streaming and Productions Limited, the live streaming and production specialists, with the company becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Matchroom Media Limited.

Loop have played an integral part already at Matchroom through the years working across an array of sports producing streams for both Matchroom’s OTT platform Matchroom.Live, Social Channels and Broadcasters around the globe.

Matchroom Media was formed earlier this year utilising over 40 years of experience in producing and globally distributing live sporting events and is headed up by Director of Programming and Chief Executive Katie Hearn with the division home to production of live events, original documentaries and shoulder programming for all broadcast platforms.

Loop have led the way in pioneering in the latest live production technology; combining cutting edge technology, innovative workflow and strategic multi-skilled staff, with traditional broadcasting techniques and an eagerness to push boundaries in sport production that has ensured high-quality shows for fans all over the world.

The acquisition will take Matchroom’s vast experience and Loop’s world leading live production innovations to new levels delivering content for some of Matchroom’s pillar stones including Boxing, PDC Darts, Matchroom Pool, World Snooker Tour and a host of Matchroom Multi Sport events. Recent productions from Loop have included WST Home Nations and European Series broadcast coverage, all Matchroom Boxing’s Fight Week Activity, Matchroom Multi Sport’s Championship League Pool and the Professional Darts Corporation’s Super Series.

Nick Oldfield, current Head of Production at Loop will become Managing Director: “Katie and Matchroom’s plans to grow its in-house production arm is very exciting. Loop prides itself on its innovative, aggressive and streamlined production workflows. Couple this with Matchroom’s ever growing array of new live OTT and broadcast events, makes for a refreshing move in the industry. Myself and rest of the team can’t wait to get started!”

Katie Hearn: “After many years working alongside Loop, we’re delighted that they will now be a part of the Matchroom Group and look forward to joining forces to grow our production services. We have always been impressed by their progressive approach to producing quality live productions for both OTT and linear platforms and are excited to push on together with more broadcasts.”