‘Living Legends’ stamps pay tribute to Efren Reyes, world-class Filipino

By Lade Jean Kabagani November 13, 2021, 6:14 pm

PINOY LIVING LEGENDS. The Philippine Postal Corporation launches the Living Legends: World-Renowned Filipinos stamp series, featuring world-renowned Filipinos, at the Manila Central Post Office on Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021). Among those who witnessed the event were News and Information Bureau chief Virginia R. Arcilla-Agtay (left) and Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio (3rd from left). (PNA photo by Rico H. Borja)

MANILA – The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) on Saturday launched a series of stamps of “Living Legends: World-Renowned Filipinos” in commemoration of its 254th founding anniversary.

The launch, which also coincided with the 75th year celebration of PHLPost’ first stamp of the Republic of the Philippines, was attended by six-time World Cup bowling champion Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno, Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre, and Francisco “Django” Bustamante, representing his fellow billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes.

Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said the issuance of the “new generation” of stamps aims to encourage the public to renew their interest in preserving Filipino culture and promoting local values.

PHLPost will soon release other series of Living Legends postage stamps categorized as “Outstanding Filipinos” and “Never Forgotten”, according to Fulgencio.

“The post offices deliver not only mails and parcels, but this time shall be the bearer of good news, hope, and inspiration to millions of our countrymen, to stand tall and proud showing the world what we Filipinos are capable of,” he said in his speech at the Manila Central Post Office.

He dedicated the event to the country’s most valuable assets — the Filipino people.

“This is our people-centered approach in public service under the hatid-malasakit (bringing concern) campaign started by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” he added.

Rafael “Paeng” Nepomuceno (left) (PNA photo by Lade Jean Kabagani)

Eugene Torre (left) (PNA photo by Lade Jean Kabagani)

World-renowned Filipino-American fashion designer Josie Natori; National Basketball Association player Jordan Clarkson, whose mother is Filipino; Cebu pride international fashion designer Monique Lhuillier and multi-awarded furniture designer and manufacturer Kenneth Cobonpue; Jollibee fast food chain owner Tony Tan Caktiong; international theater actress and singer Lea Salonga; and Diosdado Banatao, the Filipino engineer who simplified the computer design with fewer chips, received their PHLPost stamps recognition virtually.

Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio (PNA photo by Lade Jean Kabagani)

Fulgencio said PHLPost takes pride in recognizing great Filipino talents, “through stamps, fueling the Filipino passion for excellence anywhere in the world”.

“Sila ang mga kababayan natin na nagpakilala sa mundo ng tunay na husay at talino ng mga Pilipino (They are our countrymen who introduced the real talents and skills of Filipinos). They conquered international competitions, global industries and multi-national brands, not only by sheer talents, but with their Filipino values: sipag, tiyaga, malasakit, pagmamahal sa bayan at higit sa lahat pananampalataya sa Diyos (diligence, perseverance, concern, love of country, and above all, faith on God),” he said.

Former President Fidel V. Ramos, a stamp collector himself, declared November as National Stamp Collecting Month pursuant to Proclamation No. 494 issued in 1994. (PNA)