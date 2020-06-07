Kelly Fisher defended title WPBA Virtual 9-ball #2

We have a winner! Kelly Fisher has successfully defended her title in the WPBA Virtual 9-ball Ghost Tournament Event #2. Coming back on the one-loss side to beat undefeated Wei Tzu-Chien in an extended race to 13 in the finals. Monica Webb finished in 3rd and Jeannie Marie Seaver in 4th. Congratulations to all.

Thank you to all the WPBA fans for watching and supporting us throughout the week. A big thanks goes to our tournament director, Angela L Janic and Jennifer Hamilton for running the show behind the scenes as well as all the guest commentators, players, and scorekeepers.

We’re running 2 more virtual events in the next few weeks and finishing up with a Tournament of Champions. Stayed tuned for more details on Facebook. #wpba #virtual9ball #billiards