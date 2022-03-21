KELLY FISHER IN WPBA N0RTHERN LIGHTS CASINO EVENT OVER ALLISON FISHER

Congratulations to Kelly Fisher for winning the WPBA Northern Lights Casino event with a victory over Allison Fisher who came back on the one-loss side to get to the finals. Kelly went undefeated in a field of 64 women to take the first event of the 2022 season and win the $10,000 grand prize. The WPBA would like to thank Northern Lights Casino and Leech Lake Gaming for hosting the event, our sponsors (Diamond Billiards, Iwan Simonis, Outsville, and Aramith), Angela Janic and Lonnie Fox-Raymond for the livestream and commentary, the competitors, and of course all WPBA fans in person and online.

