Kelly Fisher Wins WPBA Ashton Twins Classic

Women’s Professional Billiard Association (WPBA)
Congratulations to Kelly Fisher, the winner of the WPBA Ashton Twins Classic 2022 at The Hidden Spot, Calgary, Canada with a win over Allison Fisher. Kelly battled back to reach the finals after Allison put her on the one-loss side in a 63 player field from places near and far.
Here are the results in CAD:
1st: $10,000 – Kelly Fisher
2nd: $6,000 – Allison Fisher
3rd: $4,800 – Brittany Bryant
4th: $3,800 – Kyoko Sone
5th/6th: $2,900 – Caroline Pao, Eleanor Callado
7th/8th: $2,000 – Ashley Burrows, Tamami Okuda
9th-12th: $1,400 – Teruko Cucculelli, Maryann McConnell, Maria Teresa Ropero Garcia, Susan Mello
13th-16th: $1,000 – Amalia Matas, Kim Newsome, Emilyn Callado, Emily Duddy
17th-24th: $750 – Ada Lio, Aryana Lynch, Susan Williams, Kelly Cavanaugh, Khanh Ngo, Stephanie Mitchell, Toni Sakamoto, Farla Salmanovich
Thank you to Beverley and Joanne Ashton for organizing a great event, Chris Rogers for directing the tournament, Valerie Franiel and Andrew Nicklin with E-Sports Productions for the livestream, Justin Li with Elo Sports for the scoring software, the sponsors, the players, the staff at The Hidden Spot, and most of all the players both in person and virtual.