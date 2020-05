The WPBA Virtual 9-ball Ghost Tournament is over and Kelly Fisher has emerged victorious over Jennifer Barretta in an extended race in the finals to 13 racks. We’d like to thank all the WPBA fans for watching and supporting us this week.

Special thanks goes to Angela L Janic for putting this together, Jennifer Hamilton for the livestream, our guest commentators, the scorekeepers, and the WPBA players who participated. #billiards #wpba #virtual9ball