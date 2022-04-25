Congratulations to Jayson Shaw for winning the Diamond Open Professional Players Championship at the 28th Annual Super Billiards Expo! And congrats to Darren Appleton for an impressive second place finish.
Congratulations to Kelly Fisher who emerged victorious over Jennifer Barretta in the Super Billiards Expo Diamond Women’s 9-ball Professional Players Championship at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.
Jayson Shaw & Kelly Fisher Win Super Billiards Expo Diamond 9-ball Professional Players Championships