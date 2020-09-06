September 5, 2020: Congratulations to Kelly Fisher for taking 1st place in the WPBA 9-ball Ghost Challenge Tournament of Champions. She finished with 23 points overall in the round robin format. Wei Tzu-Chien took 2nd, Jeannie Seaver 3rd, Monica Webb 4th, and Dawn Hopkins 5th.A big thank you to Angela Janic our tournament director, Jennifer Hamilton our livestream technician, players, sponsors, commentators, and scorekeepers as well as our fans.Stayed tuned for more information for the next virtual tournaments. We hope to see our fans in person in 2021.

Kelly Fisher Wins Again