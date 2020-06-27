Kelly Fisher Wins 3rd in Row

For a 3rd time in a row, Kelly Fisher has won the Virtual 9-ball Ghost Challenge beating Wei Tzu-Chien in an extended race to 13 in the finals. Jennifer Barretta took 3rd and Monica Webb took 4th.

We would like to thank all the fans for watching and supporting us this week, our tournament director Angela L Janic, behind the scenes technical guru Jennifer Hamilton, the players, scorekeepers and guest commentators.

The 4th Virtual 9-ball Ghost Challenge will take place July 19-23 and then we will have a Tournament of Champions July 31-Aug 2 for the top 8 players in the series.