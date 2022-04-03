Kelly Fisher, Predator Pro-Series 10-ball Alfa Las Vegas Open Champ

Congratulations to Kelly Fisher who is the WPBA Predator Pro-Series 10-ball Alfa Las Vegas Open winner after defeating Brittany Bryant in straight sets (4-0, 4-3). Here are the full results of the tournament. 1st: $15,000: Kelly Fisher2nd: $9,400: Brittany Bryant3rd/4th: $4,600: Jasmin Ouschan and Amalia Matas Heredia5th-8th: $2,300: Kyoko Sone, Angeline Ticoalu, Mary Tam, and Ashley Burrows9th-16th: $1,200: Kaylee McIntosh, Melissa Helland, Heather Cortez, Angela Janic, Line Kjorsvik, Allison Fisher, Susan Williams, and Woojin Lee.The WPBA would like to thank Predator Cues, The staff behind the Predator Pro Series, LoreeJon Brown, Jerry Stuckart, the commentators, the players, the sponsors, and of course the WPBA fans online and at the event.

