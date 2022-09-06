Joss Tour’s ‘Turning Stone Classix XXXV’ Results

Here is the complete order of finish for our Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s, “Turning Stone Classic XXXV 9-Ball Open”, which was held September 1-4, 2022. The event was $25,000 added with a total prize fund of $41,400. There was a full field of 128 players. All players were paid in cash immediately upon their elimination from the event!

1st $8,000 Jayson Shaw2nd $5,000 Donny Mills3rd $3,600 Mika Immonen4th $2,600 Bucky Souvanthong5/6th $2,000 each – Jesse Engel, Jimmy Rivera7/8th $1,600 each – Earl Strickland, Aaron Greenwood9/12th $1,200 each – Yesid Garibello, Dan Hewitt (Can), Alex Bausch, Jeremy Sossei 13/16th $850 each – Dave Dreidel, Jonathan Smith, Mike Yednak, Jesse Docalavich17/24th $550 each – Frank Hernandez, Holden Chin, Shane Van Boening, Kevin West, Len Gianfrate, Sean Zeng, Mhet Vergara, Dave Shlemperis

25/32nd $300 each – James Conn, Kevin Clark, Garrett Vaughan, Trystan Speedwell, Redgie Cutler, Dan Normandin (Can), Michael Boulliane (Can), Patrick Helie (Can)

33/48th – Dave Fernandez, Demetrius Jelatis, Randy Labonte, Caroline Pao, Sylvain Deslauriers (Can), Mike Donnelly, John Moody, Tom Cayer (Can), Jaydev Zaveri,

Earl Herring, Doug Youmans, Qays Kolee, Kyle Akaloo (S.A), Josh Thiele, Ron Casanzio, Darren Clement (Can)



49/64th – Nelson Weimer, John Francisco, Jim Mcmanus, Greg Antonakos, Alvin Thomas, Brian Tierney, Jay Goyer (Can), Joe Smith, Jack Smith, Frank Wolak, Pat Fleming,

Jim Kearney, Jordan Turner, Matt Tetreault, Jim Udischas, Marco Kam

65/96th – Alan Gordon, Dave Mills, Shawn Jackson, Fred Gokey, Teddy Cook, Kyle Smith, Tito Ortiz, Grayson Vaughan, Lida Mullendore, Dawn Fox, Willie Oney,

Alain Gelinas (Can), Matt Krah, Ray McNamara, Tony Ignomirello, Jason Reese, Mike Toohig, Jerome Rockwell, Rob Hart, Hunter Lombardo, Chris Braiman Nick Antonakos, Brian Vu, Bill Depaolo, Marc Dionne, Jim Prather, Brent Boemmels, Mike Shoemaker, Chris Pyle, Dan Sharlow, Bob Forchilli, Rick Bentley

97/128th – Paul Pensgen, Greg Bombard, Tony Antone, Andrea Duvall, Scott Carter, Joe Darigis, Joe Sinicropi, Jed Jecen, Ed Epperson, Ed Culhane, Gene Hunt,

Eric Cloutier (Can), Jamie Garrett, Chris Pringle, Sara Lancey, Steven W Smith, William Bombard, Nick Wenzel, Jay Chiu, Matt Thrasher, George Lashoff, Don Reigel, Patrick Bergeron (Can), Larry Phlegar, Bruce Gordon, Ray Carey, Sean Santoro, Brad Guthrie (Can), Clyde Matta, Nick Coppola, George Poltorak, Bob Cunningham



Our Second Chance event had a full field of 32 players with a total prize fund of $1,600.

1st $500 Kyle Akaloo

2nd $300 Jim Kearney

3/4th $200 each George Lashoff, Tito Ortiz5/8th $100 each Joe Darigis, Nick Coppola, Brad Guthrie, Gene Hunt

$1,900 Joss Cue raffle winner, Tim Morris

$1,900 Joss Cue raffle winner, Matt Sears

