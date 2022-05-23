JOSS NORTHEAST 9-BALL YOUR WINNERS AND SCHEDULE

Congratulations to Stop # 14 event winners at Raxx, Jeremy Sossei ($1,050 main event), Holden Chin ($300 second chance) & $1,900 Joss Cue raffle winner, Jeremy Sossei Stop # 15, our final regular season event of the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour, will take place on June 4 & 5 at Snookers Billiards Sports Billiards Bar & Grill in Providence RI. This will once again be our third event at Snookers this season and we all owe owners Regina & Steve Goulding many thanks for their continued generous support. With this $2,000 added they have again added a total of $10,000 to our events this season. Thanks again from all of us! All that remains of the current season is our finale, The $25,000 Added, Turning Stone Classic XXXV 9-Ball Open, September 1-4 2022. Make sure to come see us at Turning Stone for this world class event with free spectator admission as always!

Snookers, in case you already didn’t know, is one of the premier rooms in the United States and TWICE named the #1 room in the country by Billiards Digest Magazine! Snookers comes complete with 15 Gold Crowns covered in 860 Simonis (The Cloth Of Champions), is a world class sports bar, and has some of the best food in RI which is evident by the usual large crowds. So why not come to Snookers to play or watch, have a great meal and show your support to those who most generously keep supporting us. You might even win a custom engraved Joss Cue valued at $1,900 in Snookers cue raffle. The cue drawing will take place immediately before the final match on Sunday and, as always, you do not have to be present to win!!

This event at Snookers will consist of a $1500 added Saturday and Sunday Main Event (entry Fee $120 for pro level or $70 for non pro level) and a $500 added second chance event on Sunday ($20 Entry Fee) for those non pro players eliminated from the main event on Saturday.

If in need of accommodations, the Woodsprings Suites Providence at 181 Corliss St, Providence RI 02904 is offering 10% off your lowest rate. Call them at 401-519-9691 and mention Snookers.

For those of you coming to play, please arrive on Saturday June 4, BEFORE 11:00 AM, and in proper dress please. Yes, jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, no T-shirts, tanks, shorts or sweats. Complete tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com

I am currently scheduling events for our 2022 – 2023 (Our 26th!) season. So if you know of, or own a billiard parlor here in the Northeast that may like to hold one of our events, Please contact me NOW at 518-356-7163. Potential sponsors who would like to be a part of our tour are also urged to do the same. I will be finalizing the schedule soon so it is important to contact me now. Once again I ask all of you to please frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the services of our most generous sponsors who are the backbone of our sport. Thank You & I hope to see all of you Snookers. Mike Zuglan

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.comAramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.com