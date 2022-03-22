Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour April 2-3, Utica Billiards, NY

Congratulations to stop # 11 winner Bucky Souvanthong ($1,050 main event), Bill Goodman ($300 second chance event) & our $1,900 Joss Cue raffle winner “Lucky” Bill Goodman.

Stop # 12 of my Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s 2021/2022 season will take place at the beautiful new Utica Billiards on the Boulevard in Utica, NY on Sat. & Sun. April 2 & 3. This will be the third of three stops this season in this beautiful room opened recently by our good friend Andrea Duvall. Andrea has created a modern, bright and welcoming room featuring 10 Brunswick Gold Crowns that will be used for our event. There is also a 10-ft heated billiard table, a 12-ft snooker table, a 9-ft tight pocket table, a ping-pong table, 5,7-ft tables, darts, foosball and video games making for a varied and fun recreational experience for the family and entire community. Andrea has a wide range of menu selections and snacks as well as a pro shop with a large array of billiard supplies, cues and cases. So come on down this weekend to compete or just watch another great tournament. Be sure to take a chance on winning a beautiful, $1,900 custom engraved Joss cue in the cue raffle. Anyone can participate and you do not have to be present to win! We will draw for the cue just prior to the finals of the main event. For more information visit www.uticabilliards.com, www.facebook.com/uticabilliards or call 315-732-3000.

If you will be in need accommodations, there are many to choose from nearby on Genesee St, just off exit 31 of I90. Or call the room for more info. 315-732-3000.



This event at Utica Billiards on the Boulevard will consist of a $1500 added Saturday and Sunday Main Event (entry Fee $120 for pro level or $70 for non pro level) and a $500 added second chance event on Sunday ($20 Entry Fee) for those non pro players eliminated from the main event on Saturday. All of our billiard parlor main events are now races to 9 on the winners side and races to 7 on the one loss side.

For those of you coming to play, please arrive on Saturday April 2 BEFORE 11:00 AM, and in proper dress please. Jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, No T-shirts, No tanks, No shorts or sweats. I will have a large assortment of our Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour shirts on hand for those who have been asking! Complete tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com



Please remember to spread the word to frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the world class products of our most generous sponsors. They are the backbone of our sport and deserve our support now more than ever!!

Thanks and I hope to see you all at Utica Billiards on the Boulevard.

Mike Zuglan