Congratulations to Stop 12 winners – Lukas Verner ($1,050 main event), Pete Servello ($360 second chance) & $1,900 Joss Cue raffle winner Jake Camidge. Also to our current tour point champion Bucky Souvanthong for a free entry into Allen Hopkins Super Billiards Expo 9-Ball Pro Event, Courtesy of Allen Hopkins!

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour will once again be at Yale Billiards in Wallingford CT on April 9 & 10, 2022 for a $2,000 ($1500+$500) added 9-ball event. Our host, Bobby Hilton, deserves much credit for bringing our tour back to Connecticut. So lets come out in big numbers to show our support! Yale Billiards has been around for almost 30 years with just the last three in their new building. They have a full bar with an extensive bar food menu to satisfy all of our needs. There are 16 Gold Crown tables all covered with 860HR Simonis plus a couple of Valley bar boxes for league play. Yale Billiards is also the home of the increasingly popular “The Sharkstream” which allows for live streaming league and tournament pool matches as well as our event. You can access the live stream on Face book on “The Sharkstream” page or on You Tube by searching Yale Billiards Shark Stream. So come on down to compete or just watch another great tournament. Be sure to take a chance on winning a beautiful, $1,900 custom engraved Joss cue in the cue raffle. Anyone can participate and you do not have to be present to win! We will draw for the cue just prior to the finals of the main event. For more information visit them at yalebilliards.com or call them at 203-294-9591

If you will be in need of motel accommodations, please call the room at 203-294-9591



This event at Yale Billiards will consist of a $1500 added Saturday and Sunday Main Event (entry Fee $120 for pro level or $70 for non pro level, plus any applicable tour fees) and a $500 added second chance event on Sunday ($20 Entry Fee) for those non pro players eliminated from the main event on Saturday. All of our billiard parlor main events are now races to 9 on the winners side and races to 7 on the one loss side.

For those of you coming to play, please arrive on Saturday April 9, BEFORE 11:00 AM, and in proper dress please. Jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, No T-shirts, No tanks, No shorts or sweats. Complete tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.com



Please remember to spread the word to frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the world class products of our most generous sponsors. They are the backbone of our sport and deserve our support more than ever!!

I hope to see you all at Yale Billiards.

Mike Zuglan

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.comAramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

