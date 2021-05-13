Joss NE 9-Ball Tour – 32nd Ocean State 9-Ball Championship June 5 & 6

Press Release from Mike Zuglan…

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour is proud to present the $5,000 Added ($4500 + $500) 32nd Ocean State 9-Ball Championship at the beautiful Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill in Providence RI on June 5 & 6. This event would have been held in November of 2020 had it not been for the pandemic. I am currently putting together the 2021-2022 season schedule to begin in September or early October which will include the usual 3 stops at Snookers! The 33rd Ocean State, The NE Hall of Fame and another June event are all being scheduled for the new season!! Our most generous hosts Regina & Steve Goulding deserve a multitude of thanks for all they do for pool in the Northeast! In case you didn’t already know, Snookers was TWICE voted “The Best Billiard Parlor In The USA”. Snookers also is one of the best restaurants in the Providence area, always with an air of fun in the atmosphere. These people really know their business!

As always, for the Ocean State 9-Ball Championships, beautiful trophies will be awarded to the top 2 finishers and the winner’s name will be placed on a banner and hung forever at Snookers. Whether you come to play, or just watch, you will have the opportunity to win a gorgeous, custom, engraved, Joss Cue valued at $1,600, by participating in the Snookers cue raffle. Anyone can participate and you Do Not have to be present to win! The drawing will be just prior to the final match on Sunday. So come on down and play and win, watch some great pool action for free, have some great food and drink, and take a chance at winning a $1,600 Joss Cue. A great time will be had by all!!

The Joss raffle Cue can be viewed here: https://josscues.com/product/joss-northeast-9-ball-tour-19-20/

This event will be $4,500 Added to the main event with an entry fee of $140 for All players ($125 + $15 single event tour fee as we are between seasons). There will also be a $500 Added second chance event ($20 entry fee) on Sunday for those non pro level players eliminated from the main event on Saturday. Please remember that our new main event format is races to 9 on the winners side and races to 7 on the one loss side. I am limiting the field size to 128 just in case and so we will be able to complete the event on time. Currently masks are REQUIRED BY ALL by the state of Rhode Island!! Please make sure to bring and wear your mask properly at all times while at the event. There are no exceptions!!

This event will include a free live stream by none other than Upstate Al!! The free live stream can be found at snookersri.com

If you are coming to play, please arrive on Saturday June 5, BEFORE 11:00 AM, and in proper dress please. Yes, jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events. But please, NO T-SHIRTS, NO TANKS, NO SHORTS OR SWEATS. Complete tour info including our schedule, results, current point standings and other pertinent tour info can be found on our site www.joss9balltour.coFor those in need of motel accommodations there are 2 nearby motels. The Providence Marriott Downtown, 1 Orms St, Providence RI @ $149 per night, 401-272-2400. Or the Woodspring Suites, 181 Corliss St, Providence RI @ 10% off best rate, 401-519-9691. Mention Snookers.

Our next event after Snookers, will be a $2,000 Added ($1500 + $500) June 26 & 27 at Brick House Billiards in Syracuse NY. Then on July 10 & 11 we will be at Utica Billiards on The Boulevard in Utica NY for another $2,000 Added ($1500 + $500) event. Don’t miss them!

Please remember to spread the word to frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the world class products of our most generous sponsors. They are the backbone of our sport and deserve our support more than ever!!!!!

See you all at Snookers,

Mike Zuglan



