“Joss Cues” Dan Janes to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Super Billiards Expo

Dan Janes of Joss Cues Ltd. will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Super Billiards Expo April 20-24.

Dan Founded Joss Cues in 1968 and is currently located in Towson, MD. Dan works with his son Stephen building cues while his wife Debbie runs the office.

Dan has made cues for several BCA Hall of Fame players such as Mike Sigel, Nick Varner, Minnesota Fats, and Jimmy Caras. He has also made cues for many popular celebrities but is probably most known for the cue featured in the movie “The Color of Money.” The Balabushka cue in the case is actually a Joss cue that you can still order today.