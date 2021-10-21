JOSHUA FILLER CONFIRMED FOR TEAM EUROPE

Graphic credit: Jake Asby/Matchroom Multi Sport.

Joshua Filler has been confirmed as the fourth member of Team Europe for the 2021 Mosconi Cup at Alexandra Palace, London, December 7-10 joining Albin Ouschan, David Alcaide, and Jayson Shaw on Alex Lely’s side.

Filler will represent the blue and yellow of Europe for the fourth time on the back of a year that has seen the German claim another Matchroom Pool Series title in the World Cup of Pool back in May. The Killer didn’t drop a point in the 2020 Mosconi Cup during doubles or singles action as Europe romped to a 11-3 win over the USA.

He became the youngest ever MVP back in 2017 at the age of 19 and has gone on to claim some of the biggest honours in the game including the 2019 US Open Pool Championship and 2018 World Pool Championship.

Lely: “Away from the table he brings intensity and power. In the hours building up to right before you play, he is the one who will not go into his shell. He doesn’t shy away from the intensity at all, it brings out the best in him. It’s a great attribute to him and the team it helps other players to follow in his footsteps to be assertive and extroverted to allow the intensity to flow.”

“Over the last year he has won the World Cup of Pool and in the US Open Pool Championship and World Pool Championship he hasn’t gone deep, but we haven’t seen the real professional we have seen, I think what I have seen over the last year and a half, he is coming into his own. He is becoming a little calmer and adding an extra layer to his game.”

“I hope to see his A game where he doesn’t put a foot wrong. I expect his B and C game to be a one-level up from where that has been in the past. He will be more difficult to play. Not one USA player will be happy to see him in the side.”

Lely believes that Filler thrives in the Alexandra Palace environment: “The more you push him, the harder he pushes back. The more stimulus and impulse from the outside, the more you will see on the inside. The Mosconi Cup with the fans out there, in a super intense Matchroom arena, that is his home.”

Over the coming weeks, Europe’s captain Lely and Jeremy Jones of America will announce their three wild card picks ahead of battle in December. Keep an eye on Matchroom Pool’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest.

Ticket prices start from £30.00 per session with a whole host of ticket options available including VIP and new for 2021, Platinum VIP+ where fans can get up close table side at Alexandra Palace and experience a backstage tour hosted by a Mosconi Cup legend. There will be a limited amount of restricted view tickets available from £20 on a day ticket basis.

A range of ticket packages are available including a Season Ticket giving you access to all the action from only £105. We are also offering the full Mosconi experience with our VIP and Platinum VIP+ tickets which includes a meet and greet with one player from each team per day as well a whole host of other benefits including premium padded seating for extra comfort on the front row tables, a two-course buffet dinner, and unlimited drinks*.

