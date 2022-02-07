Jerry and Joe Pechauer: Inducted 2021 International  Cuemakers Hall of Fame

Below is a link to a video ofPechauer Cues:

Jerry and Joe Pechauer: Inducted 2021

Jerry Pechauer completed his first cue in 1963 the same year his son Joe was born. Jerry became well known for repairing cues as a side business while also building a few cues. In the 1980s Jerry and his son Joe really expanded their business and Pechauer Cues rapidly became one of the best known cue brands in the country. In 1993 they built a new facility that included their own saw mill and drying kiln, as well as all the high tech equipment needed to build world class cues. In 2007 Joe took over as president of the company. Their cues have won numerous awards including ACA cue of the year in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Jerry and Joe Pechauer are being inducted into the International Cuemakers Hall of Fame together since both have met all qualifications for induction.

