Jeremy Jones, Alex Lely, Mosconi Cup Captains

Jeremy Jones and Alex Lely will return as captains for Team USA and Team Europe respectively at the 2022 Mosconi Cup, Bally’s Las Vegas from November 30-3 December with only limited tickets available for fans to soak in the action at pool’s biggest event.

Jones returns to lead the United States for the first time on home soil after leading the side for the last two years in Europe as he guns to return the trophy to American hands for the first time since 2019 in Las Vegas.

Europe’s two-time winning captain Lely will return for a third stint as chief as he looks to seal a three-peat and a first victory in the USA since 2017 when Europe ran out 11-4 victors.

The USA put up a spirited display last year with Jones having to step up to playing captain after losing Earl Strickland just 24 hours before the action got underway and will be seeking to take inspiration from their showing last year, in Las Vegas this time around.

Jones is fired up more than ever to deliver success for the home fans: “I am grateful. I wanted this opportunity again to put the last two years to bed and show what the USA is all about. I can’t freakin’ wait to get revenge on Europe in front of a home crowd. I want to give them something to cheer about.”

“Fans, be prepared. We’re red, white, and blue all the way through and we will deliver a year to remember for the USA and most importantly Lely. This will be the best Mosconi Cup ever.”

Lely led his side to a dramatic turnaround after a slow opening two days in 2021 to seal an 11-6 win at Alexandra Palace with Jayson Shaw starring as MVP for the second year in a row.

The Dutchman is aware this year will be a much sterner challenge though: “It feels great. I am honoured and I am looking forward to going to the USA. I am happy, I get the chance to defend the cup in Las Vegas. I will fight for it more than ever before. The atmosphere will be intimidating, and my players must react to it. In 2019, it was the first time the fans got into the European player’s faces.”



“I know how much the USA want to take the Mosconi Cup trophy back. I’m not willing to let them get their hands on it. We have so much more to give, and we will silence the USA crowd.”

After record sales, there are only limited seats now available to watch the teams compete live. The new theatre-style arena will be created at Bally’s Las Vegas to accommodate the biggest seating capacity staged for a Pool event in the USA, catering for 2,000 supporters travelling from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the action. Remaining tickets start from $69 right here.

News on both sides Vice-Captains will come soon.

Selection Process

For the first time, the Live Nineball World Rankings will come into play, with three players from each side who will qualify on order of merit from the Nineball World Rankings. The Live (2023) Nineball World Rankings are updated after every event recognised by the Nineball World Rankings Schedule this year and still poised to grow further. The final two players from each side will be wild cards.

The Cutoff

The top two players from each team off the Live (2023) Nineball World Rankings will be selected after the conclusion of the 2022 US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort, Atlantic City October 10-15.

The final three players from each team will be picked after the conclusion of the European Open Pool Championship from November 15-20 with one further player from each side joining from the Live (2023) Nineball World Rankings followed up by two wild card picks.

